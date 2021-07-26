Vaccinated or not, MultCo recommends wearing masks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Regardless of vaccination status, everyone five and older is recommended to wear masks in all indoor public spaces, Multnomah County Public Health announced Monday.

In the past 3 weeks, Oregon has seen new coronavirus cases rise by 243%. Nearly 3000 cases were recorded in the state this week, the highest weekly total since mid-May.

As of Friday, there have been 214,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, and 2836 deaths.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference in our county’s case rates right now. But if we don’t act, we can expect an exponential rise in cases, especially in pockets with low vaccinations. This could lead to preventable hospitalizations and even death,” said Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey. “Masking is a step we can all take right now to keep businesses open and move ahead with our plans for the school year. This is the thing that will make a difference.”