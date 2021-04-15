Vaccination appointments now available at Tower Mall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 4,000 new vaccine appointments will be available for Clark County residents at the Tower Mall in the coming days.

The site will be open from Friday through Tuesday, with about 1,000 appointments available each day. Each one is a first-dose appointment. A drive-thru option will be available.

Sign up through Safeway/Albertson’s

Sign up through the Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine webpage

As of Thursday, Washington has opened up vaccine eligibility to all people 16 and over. Anyone wishing to sign up will need to make an appointment ahead of time online.

Those without internet access can call Public Health at 888.225.4625.