Vaccinations increase, 1,225 new COVID cases added in Oregon

Two new deaths bring death toll to 1,605

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported the state’s vacation total climbed to more than 97,000 doses after roughly 8,500 were administered Saturday.

In the agency’s daily report, OHA said an additional 1,225 cases of the coronavirus were added as well as two more casualties. To date, Oregon has logged 125,683 infections and 1,605 deaths tied to COVID-19.

“As of yesterday, vaccination sites had vaccinated 2.2% of Oregonians and administered 37% of Oregon’s current allocation of vaccine does,” OHA said Sunday. “All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.”

OHA said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped to 403 — 18 fewer than from the day before. Intensive care unit beds increased by three.

The two deaths logged in Sunday’s report were a 96-year-old Lane County woman and a 69-year-old Multnomah County man — both of whom had underlying medical conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were from the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (15), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (11), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (13), Hood River (10), Jackson (39), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (43), Lane (89), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (233), Morrow (4), Multnomah (229), Polk (45), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (180), Yamhill (32).