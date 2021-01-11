Vaccinations in Oregon surpass 100k as COVID death toll hits 1,613

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state administered 7,585 new does of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, bringing the total number of vaccinations in Oregon to 104,595, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

To date, 270,800 does of the vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

OHA also reported another 939 cases of the virus and 10 new deaths tied to it. Oregon’s death toll rose to 1,613 as a result–and the total number of coronavirus cases reached 126,607.

Hospitalizations increased by six from Sunday but the number of intensive care unit patients remained the same, OHA reported.

The agency noted the state’s 1,200th and 1,237th COVID-19 deaths, reported on December 15 and December 16 respectively, were the same person. Additionally, Oregon’s 1,186th and 1,031st deaths, reported on December 15 and December 6 respectively, were are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly, according to OHA.

All ten victims reported Monday were aged between 53 and 98 and had underlying medical conditions. More than half were from the tri-county region.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (13), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (1), Deschutes (38), Douglas (16), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (5), Josephine (38), Lane (61), Lincoln (8), Linn (13), Malheur (2), Marion (110), Morrow (8), Multnomah (16), Polk (40), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (63), Union (5), Wasco (7), Washington (314) and Yamhill (18).