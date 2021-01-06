Vaccine distribution varies across Oregon counties

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The governor of Oregon has set a new goal to vaccinate 12,000 people a day after a less-than-ideal start to the state’s vaccine rollout.

Like most states, Oregon is not meeting the lofty goals it set when the vaccines’ first received emergency approval. The first vaccination group includes roughly 300,000 people: healthcare workers, hospital staff and employees and residents at nursing homes.

State health leaders had planned on vaccinating 100,000 people in that first group by the end of December. But a week into the new year and the state has administered just 55,000 of the nearly 211,000 doses it’s received.

In the past week, Oregon averaged about 4,000 vaccines per day. Governor Kate Brown aims to increase the daily tally to 12,000 by Jan. 15. Failure to meet this goal would threaten Oregon’s ability to reopen schools by Feb. 15.

Information on Oregon’s vaccination program shows a lack of consistency in distribution: several hundred people are inoculated some days while several thousand receive the vaccine other days. Vaccine distribution also varies by geographical location. Nearly 4,500 people have been vaccinated in Clackamas County compared to 10,000 in Multnomah County.

Public health officials said unreliable shipments, coordination challenges during the holidays and issues with cold storage have slowed them down. The Pfizer vaccine has stricter cold storage requirements than the Moderna vaccine so the latter will be key for vaccinating more rural areas of Oregon.