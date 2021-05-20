Vaccine lottery prize? Lottery officials to join Gov. Brown announcement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is speaking about Oregon’s COVID-19 response on Friday afternoon, but there will be unusual guests this time: officials from the Oregon Lottery.

Brown will speak Friday, May 21, at noon to talk about the ongoing response to the pandemic, and her office’s press release on the availability indicated the governor will be joined by Oregon Lottery representatives in addition to Oregon Health Authority officials.

KOIN 6 News will carry the press conference on TV and online on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Brown told The Oregonian/OregonLive the governor is looking at “a wide range of ideas,” and that includes Ohio’s lottery prizes, which was announced last week.

On Thursday, OHA announced five more virus-related deaths and just over 600 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. The state also announced it is averaging the administration of just over 29,000 vaccine doses each day. So far, more than 2 million first and second doses of Pfizer, 1.5 million first and second doses of Moderna and 127,500 single doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state.