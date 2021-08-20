Vaccine required for Multnomah County employees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County is joining the growing list of employers requiring vaccinations for all employees.

The county employs around 6,000 people. Some exemptions will be granted, such as for medical or religious reasons.

The county said they will give employees a notice of layoff if they don’t provide proof of vaccine or an approved exemption by October 18 or six weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants full approval for the vaccines — whichever is later. If they change their mind about the vaccine, their layoff notice will be rescinded.

Governor Brown on Thursday announced that vaccines will be required for all K-12 educators statewide, and also changed the rule allowing healthcare workers to be tested weekly instead of being vaccinated.