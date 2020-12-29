Vaccine shipments fall far short in Oregon

Healthcare officials had expected to receive more than 100,000 doses by the end of December

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health leaders thought Oregon would have received more doses of the COVID vaccine by now.

In recent weeks, two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for use in the U.S. — by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna — and health experts say more options in addition to the two vaccines now being dispensed are critical to amassing enough shots for the country and the world.

More than 26,000 people had received the COVID vaccine in Oregon by Tuesday, but health leaders in the state had expected more than 150,000 doses to arrive by the end of the year.

Most of the doses have been given to healthcare workers who are in close contact with COVID patients, as well as staff and residents at some nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. About 3,000 doses were given to similar groups at the Portland VA. The Department of Corrections is giving out 400 doses to staff members who are in close contact with inmates who have the virus and to some inmates working in areas that house those patients.

But no one in Oregon has been fully vaccinated yet. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require 2 doses to be effective, with the booster shot being administered about 3-4 weeks later depending on the vaccine brand. Immunologists say the first dose works but the booster increases the level of protection from about 50% to 95% and helps provide longer immunity. Even if the second shot is received late, scientists expect immunity to last. It’s unclear when shipments of the second dose will arrive in Oregon.

No one is certain when the state will receive any more vaccines, period, or how many may come.

On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration for the pace of vaccine distribution, saying that at the current pace “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people.” Biden said he’s directed his team to prepare a “much more aggressive effort, with more federal involvement and leadership, to get things back on track” when he takes office Jan. 20.