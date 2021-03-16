Vaccine supply swells as Clark County readies for next phase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 vaccine availability has changed dramatically in Clark County, with a waiting list once thousands of people long now whittled down to nothing.

There were many appointment openings on the online sign-up calendar for the mass vaccine clinic at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield on Tuesday.

The jump in available vaccine appointments is due to the number of vaccine doses being delivered to the county going from 4,000 per week in the beginning to roughly 17,000 now.

Thousands of people in Clark County will become eligible for the vaccine starting Wednesday when the state begins Phase 1B2, including people who work in corrections, public transit, food processing, agriculture, grocery stores, pregnant women and those with a disability that puts them at risk for severe COVID illness.

Those who will become eligible can go online now to book an upcoming appointment through the state or county website. Various pharmacies are also offering vaccine appointments.

Clark County Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick said, “With the increase in vaccine allocation — if that keeps on happening, which I think it will — I think we will be able to vaccinate as a community the new 1B2 [phase]; there are about 31,000 people that meet that category.”

More vaccine appointments have also been opening in Oregon, though additional groups won’t become eligible in the state until Monday, March 29, when the state adds people over age 45 with serious health issues, seasonal farmworkers, food processing workers and the homeless. Grocery workers are not included in that phase.

Oregon health leaders have said 75% of senior residents will have been vaccinated by March 29.