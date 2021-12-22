Vaccines, boosters to be offered at WashCo walk-in clinic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County Health and Human Services is offering free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at a mobile walk-in clinic Wednesday afternoon at James Templeton Elementary School.

The clinic will run from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Templeton Elementary, located at 9500 Southwest Murdock Street in Tigard.

On Thursday, the county’s mobile clinic will be at Beaverton Hoop YMCA from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The events are open to the public and appointments are not needed.

Boosters as well as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at both of the clinics.

Washington County’s mobile vaccine team holds clinics across the community five days per week, WCHHS said, but not all of its events are open to the public. Here is a list of the ones that are.

All Oregonians aged 5 and older are eligible for the vaccine; however, at Washington County-sponsored vaccine events, anyone 14 years old or younger must be accompanied by a parent, a guardian or an adult designated by the parent or guardian, WCHHS said.

The clinics come as the hyper-contagious omicron variant spreads rapidly across Oregon and the country. WCHHS echoed state and federal health officials, urging community members to receive the booster for better protection against the disease.

More information on Washington County’s vaccine clinics can be found here.