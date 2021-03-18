Vaccines in supply, but ‘no zero risk’ Oregon county yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown previously said there would be 2 things that could cause her to remove risk levels from counties: a vaccine or sufficient treatment for the coronavirus.

Brown’s office told KOIN 6 News the current risk level framework is for the longterm while public health officials work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The status of each county will be reassessed next week. At this time, 2 counties are in Extreme Risk, 9 are High Risk, 12 at Moderate Risk (including the tri-county region) and 13 at Lower Risk.

“While we have made great strides, there currently is no ‘zero-risk’ category. We still have counties at High and Extreme Risk, a significant amount of Oregonians to vaccinate, and several new COVID-19 mutations that we are monitoring,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Until Oregon sees improvement in these areas, and until scientists have a better understanding of the impact of the new variants, Gov. Brown said we must continue to make smart, safe choices.

State health officials said this means that even if you’re vaccinated, keep wearing your mask, maintain physical distancing, avoid large gatherings and keep abiding by the health and safety guidelines for your county.