Vancouver bar to host virtual Happy Hour

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Juliana Chau tends bar at The Grocery Cocktail and Social at the corner of 7th and Washington in downtown Vancouver. Like everyone else, they’re shut down for now during the coronavirus pandemic.
But she had the idea to have a virtual Happy Hour Friday night. “These are strange and uncertain times but that doesn’t mean it should stop us from being able to connect with our community and socialize with one another,” Chau told KOIN 6 News.
Grocery Cocktail and Social – Virtual Happy Hour through Zoom on Instagram
Beginning at 7 p.m., The Grocery Cocktail and Social will hold that virtual Happy Hour through their Instagram account.
“We just wanted to reach out to the community and give them a chance to get back together over a drink and pretend like real life is normal again,” owner Chris Reed said.
Chau said all you have to do is make your own favorite drink at home and join the conversation.
