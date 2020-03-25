Vancouver businesses in ‘most challenging time’

A sign posted on the window of a Vancouver business during the pandemic, March 25, 2020 (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — For decades the Java House has been a gathering spot in downtown Vancouver, owner Lonnie Chandler said. Now, though, it’s only allowing people to come and go.

It’s part of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order that shut down all non-essential businesses.

Lonnie Chandler, the owner of The Java House in downtown Vancouver, said everyone is struggling during the pandemic, March 25, 2020 (KOIN)

“This is certainly the most challenging time we’ve had during that time,” Chandler said. “It’s very hard to plan anything. It’s difficult on our customers, it’s hard on our suppliers. It’s hard on everybody.”

Beth Hovey and her friends have a 30 year long tradition of walking to get their coffee at Java House. But during the pandemic she said they’re trying to help out the struggling businesses any way they can.

“It’s really wreaking havoc on areas of everybody’s life,” she told KOIN 6 News. “We do take out because we live in Uptown Village. Food carts and take out.”

Chandler said small business owners really have to pay attention. “You hear conflicting things. It’s difficult — what is an essential business is not. We’re fortunate that we are within that category, but at the same time it’s difficult to operate within that.”

Like many businesses, Java House put X’s on the ground 6 feet apart to reinforce social distancing. But Chandler said social distancing isn’t possible for all businesses.

A small business in Vancouver is closed during the pandemic, March 25, 2020 (KOIN)

“I can think of 5 or 6 guys that are having an incredibly difficult time,” he said. “They’ve had to lay off employees, shut their doors down. Cash flow is very difficult in that type of situation. You have employees and you want to pay them.”

Business owners are at a loss for words over how much this hurts.

“I think we have to hang together, be good to each other,” he said.