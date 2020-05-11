Vancouver church reopens with drive-in service

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some churches are starting to hold services again, but they might look a little different than before the coronavirus hit. A church in Vancouver has gotten creative: its Sunday service is now modeled after a drive-in movie.

In the parking lot of Living Hope Church, everyone tuned their radios into the channel where the pastor was giving his sermon. Attendees said it was a blessing to be able to worship together, even if they were separated by their cars. Volunteers handed out flowers and helped direct people to their parking spots. It was a Mother’s Day full of music and worship.

“It’s our first re-launch back,” said Associate Pastor Brian Norris. He said the church takes social distancing seriously and starting looking for ways to bring people together while still keeping congregates safe.

A volunteer at Living Hope Church hands out flowers to church-goers. May 10, 2020 (KOIN)

“I think we’re all getting tired of being inside—going a little stir crazy,” said Norris.

He wasn’t sure about the drive-in model at first, but decided to give it a go.

“I thought it was an insane idea, like, who’s going to come to this? But, man, it turned out to be a huge success,” said Norris.

Ed Nite, who attended the service, said being able to come together in person brought him a lot of joy.

“I think it’s great, I think the way they got it set up was good,” said Nite. “Today, it’s awesome, I mean, we haven’t had church here for a couple months—a month and a half now.”

Living Hope Church in Vancouver, Wash. hosted a drive-in style service on Sunday. May 10, 2020 (KOIN)

Norris said they had been doing online services, but now that the governor’s order is allowing them to host the drive-in service, they plan to continue it until it’s safe to let people into the building again.

“The beautiful thing is we are gifted with one of the biggest parking lots in Vancouver, so to do a drive-in church for the community is huge, and it’s something we can easily do,” said Norris.

“Just to be here with everybody and to see everybody and to share the Lord with everybody here, and commune with everybody—it’s indescribable to me,” said Nite.

If you’d like to participate in the drive-in service at Living Hope Church, they will be held on Tuesdays and Sundays.