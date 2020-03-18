Vancouver Mall to close for at least 2 weeks

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Mall will close for at least 2 weeks beginning Thursday, the latest retail outlet to respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

General Manager Tracy Peters confirmed the closure to KOIN 6 News in this statement:

“The health and safety of our employees, customers, tenants and communities is our top priority. The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly, and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, Vancouver Mall has decided to temporarily close effective Thursday, March 19. We will continue to actively monitor the status of COVID-19 outbreak in our area. When the local crisis has subsided, based on guidance from our local health authorities, we will re-open the center.”

A banner on top of their website indicates they will try to re-open April 1, but will coordinate with health officials as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Other shopping outlets

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, some grocery stores have set a specific time window for vulnerable shoppers to get their groceries.

Whole Foods, Safeway and Albertsons have all allotted separate shopping time for those who need it most.

Whole Foods are inviting customers who are 60 and older to begin their shopping one hour before the store opens to the general public. Whole Foods has also temporarily adjusted their store hours.

Albertsons and Safeway chains will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 a.m. for vulnerable shoppers who need to leave home to obtain their groceries.

Vulnerable shoppers include senior citizens, pregnant women, those with compromised immune systems and other at-risk populations.

