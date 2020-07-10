Vancouver man, 34, dies unexpectedly from COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old Vancouver man with no underlying conditions died from COVID-19 this week.
Danh Tran “was one of the most genuine, caring, real guys out there,” said his friend, Mark Woodford in a statement on a GoFundMe page.”There are more people that consider him a best friend and that was the way he lived. The life of the party and always there. More than that he was a fiancé and soon to be the husband to his beloved Jessica….”
His is only the second death in Clark County of someone without any underlying health conditions.
GoFundMe: Danh Tran’s final arrangements
More younger adults have been testing positive for coronavirus as the cases around the country surge.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.