Vancouver man, 34, dies unexpectedly from COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old Vancouver man with no underlying conditions died from COVID-19 this week.

Danh Tran “was one of the most genuine, caring, real guys out there,” said his friend, Mark Woodford in a statement on a GoFundMe page.”There are more people that consider him a best friend and that was the way he lived. The life of the party and always there. More than that he was a fiancé and soon to be the husband to his beloved Jessica….”

His is only the second death in Clark County of someone without any underlying health conditions.

GoFundMe: Danh Tran’s final arrangements

More younger adults have been testing positive for coronavirus as the cases around the country surge.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.