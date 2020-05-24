Vancouver protesters call for Inslee to open Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people in Vancouver gathered on Saturday to protest the lockdown orders put in place by Governor Jay Inslee in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters gathered around Mill Plain at 164th Avenue to demonstrate. They brought signs and flags. Their message: fully reopen the state of Washington.

“We don’t care about what Inslee has to say. We are here because we are driven by our Creator to support our families, support our businesses, and meet new people. It’s really awesome,” said Daniel Rupp who participated in the rally.

People gathered in Vancouver to protest Gov. Inslee’s stay-home order on Saturday. May 23, 2020 (KOIN)

Protesters were asked to follow President Donald Trump’s safety guidelines for the event. Few wore people masks and most did not appear to follow social distancing guidelines.