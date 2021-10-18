Lawsuit against vax mandate to be heard same day as deadline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A lawsuit is set to be heard against Oregon’s state worker vaccine mandate on Monday — the same day of the mandate’s deadline.

Monday is the deadline for state workers in both Washington and Oregon to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a religious or medical exemption. State employees have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to become fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. October 4 was the final day to receive a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna — or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot — to be considered fully vaccinated in time.

On September 9, six Oregonians filed a lawsuit against Governor Kate Brown and the head of the Oregon Health Authority over the vaccine mandate.

Those six people, all represented by the Freedom Foundation, filed a suit over the governor’s order that requires all state, healthcare and school employees to be fully vaccinated by October 18 — or risk termination. The complaint claims all plaintiffs have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are therefore naturally immunity to the virus that has killed over 650,000 people in the United States alone.

The plaintiffs include Aurora Fire and Rescue Chief Joshua Williams, Klamath Falls Orthodontics Office Manager and Treatment Coordinator Jennifer Lewis, Beaverton school bus driver David Klaus, Oregon Department of Justice Assistant Special Agent in Charge Phillip Kearney, along with two Oregon Department of Corrections employees, Jay Hicks and Michael Miller.

According to Freedom Foundation, those plaintiffs will make their case on Monday — the same day of the deadline. Their goal is for a judge to impose a temporary restraining order, preventing the edict from taking effect.

“The livelihoods of tens of thousands of Oregonians currently hang in the balance thanks to another one size fits all policy being pushed by bureaucrats who have never had to worry about missing a paycheck,” Oregon Director of the Freedom Foundation Jason Dudash said.

According to the CDC, the transmission of COVID-19 in Oregon is still considered high with a positivity rate somewhere between 5% and 8%. This isn’t independent to just Oregon — most counties in every single state have a high transmission rate of infection, according to the agency.