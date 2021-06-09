Vaxxed out of state? Extra step needed for Oregon’s lottery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Right now Oregon is about 100,000 shots shy of reaching the partial vaccination goal of 70% of adults in the state that would lift most restrictions implemented during the pandemic.

However, many Oregonians are concerned their vaccinations are not being counted in the data being used for Oregon’s reopening process. Two groups KOIN 6 News has been hearing from are those who got their shots in a VA hospital or out of state.

The Oregon Health Authority said it uses the CDC’s number of Oregonians for its metrics, meaning Oregon veterans are already being counted towards the 70% goal. People who got their vaccinations are also included.

Meantime, KOIN 6 News checked with the governor’s office on Wednesday about whether or not either of these groups have been entered into the state’s million dollar lottery. Brown told us all COVID-19 vaccinated veterans will be entered automatically. If you were vaccinated out of state, you will have to provide a separate form for the lottery.

OHA also has an online form to fill out in case you are wondering if your shots are on record.

Fill out an ALERT Immunization Information System form here

Anyone who received a vaccine in Oregon has already been entered into the lottery.

Governor Brown said more information about the prizes will be announced on Friday.