‘Veterans help veterans’ in Lebanon with turkey dinners

ALBANY, Ore. (KOIN) — During this stressful time, people in the Lebanon community are stepping up in a big way. On Friday, the American Legion Post 10 made roughly 120 meals for the staff at the Lebanon veterans’ home, which has been under lockdown since last week due to a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

People came together to make meals for staff and volunteers as a way to show them how much they cared and how thankful they were. Now more than ever, a kind gesture can go a long way.

David Solomon with the American Legion Post 10 in Albany. March 20, 2020 (KOIN)

David Solomon was serving as the commander at American Legion Post 10 in Albany in their certified kitchen. They cooked up to 120 turkey meals for the staff at Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home.

“Our main goal in life is to help veterans. We are veterans helping veterans,” said Solomon. “You keep them happy, you keep them strong and they will keep our veterans going.”

The cooking started Thursday night and went into Friday morning. Folks packaged up turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and even dessert.

“There’s three main buildings: Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Alpha 3, and so on, so when we get there and give it out, they will be able to have their own group,” explained Solomon.

At the home, 14 residents and one staff member have tested positive for presumptive cases of COVID-19. All 151 residents were tested and there have been no other positive cases.

“My message to the veterans at the Lebanon home is: stay strong, it will be over soon, and you are under the best care in the world—there is no question,” said Solomon.

He said when they got the call that the kitchen staff at the facility needed help during the lockdown, Post 10 loaded up and brought more than just meals—they brought kindness to the home.

“Staff: you continue and keep up the good work and just don’t lose faith and God bless you all for what you are doing,” said Solomon.

Post 10 has also started a small food bank for veterans who are in need of supplies. Solomon said if they get another call, they will be there to help.

Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, Oregon. March 20, 2020 (KOIN)