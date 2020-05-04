Veterinarians allowed to resume elective surgeries in Oregon

Clinics must meet certain requirements

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority issued guidance allowing veterinarians to resume non-emergency and elective surgeries as of May 1.

Surgeries were halted March 23 under an executive order that stated the need to conserve the supply of Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers across the state.

Veterinarians need to meet certain criteria in order to resume such surgeries, the guidance said. They need to have a 2-week supply of PPE for staff and follow infection control policies such as social distancing. They also must resume surgeries slowly.

Read the full OHA guidance for veterinarians here.

