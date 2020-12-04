Vibrant Table donates 500 meals to Blanchet House

The caterer Vibrant Table donated 500 meals to Blanchet House in Portland, December 3, 2020 (Blanchet House)

Blanchet House provides 3 meals a day, 6 days a week for anyone who needs it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unexpected act of kindness helped out the Blanchet House, which itself provides acts of kindness on a daily basis to those in need.

The catering company Vibrant Table prepared more than 500 dishes for the Blanchet House and donated them — beef chili, salad, cornbread, a slice of cake.

It’s a welcome rest for the kitchen at Blanchet House, which cooks 3 meals a day 6 days a week for anyone who needs one.

Jon Seibert, the volunteer manager at the Blanchet House, said the offer from Vibrant Table came as a total surprise.

“They just emailed out of the blue,” Seibert said.

Since the pandemic began in March, the Blanchet House has been doing only to-go meals.