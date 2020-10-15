Virus claims 3 more lives in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The novel coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Oregon, state health officials announced Thursday.

The statewide death toll now stands at 611. Meanwhile, 374 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, bringing the overall state total to 38,525, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The two of the deaths were of Marion County residents – a 60-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman – while the other was a 91-year-old Lane County woman. All had underlying conditions.

The majority of new cases are in the Portland metro area, with Multnomah County alone accounting for 110 cases. Washington and Clackamas counties reported 46 and 21 cases, respectively.

However, Marion and Lane counties also reported high COVID-19 counts, with 34 and 33 cases each.

The other counties reported as follows: Benton with 15; Clatsop with two; Columbia with three; Coos with one; Crook with two; Deschutes with seven; Douglas with five; Jackson with 17; Josephine with five; Klamath with one; Lincoln with five; Linn with 12; Malheur with 14; Morrow with one; Polk with 12; Tillamook with one; Umatilla with 17; Union with two; Wallowa with one and Yamhill with six.

Meanwhile, OHA announced an outbreak of COVID-19 among George Pacific employees at a Linn County workplace. The outbreak involves 21 cases, and includes everyone linked to the outbreak, “which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee,” OHA reported.

Officials say the outbreak investigation started Oct. 7.