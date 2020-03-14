Virus relief bill ‘provides security’ to Oregon families

The legislation will be taken up by the Senate next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the early hours of Saturday morning, the US House of Representatives came together to pass emergency legislation that would provide relief for Americans feeling the pressure under the coronavirus outbreak. The bill, now in the hands of the Senate, is supported by President Donald Trump.

In the hours following the approval of the bipartisan legislation, local lawmakers shared their thoughts on the bill that aims to provide free testing for the coronavirus, as well as paid sick and family leave, strengthened unemployment insurance and increased food aid to ease the hardship on families.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici issued a statement on the Families First Coronavirus Act, which is embedded in the virus relief bill, late Friday night local time.

“This legislation provides relief and security to the families in Oregon and across the country who are already being hurt by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, it offers families paid sick leave, paid family and medical leave, enhanced unemployment insurance, food security, and free and widespread testing for the virus.”

“The Families First bill will aid families and provide some needed financial assistance. Congress will keep working hard to provide the supports our communities need now and in the future. I will continue to listen to the needs and concerns of Oregonians and do everything I can to address them.”

Congressman Greg Walden, Oregon’s lone Republican Representative, also released a statement after he supported the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in the House.

“Congress has a responsibility to help people work through these challenging times. In meetings from one end of our district to the other, I’ve heard firsthand the need for those who are sick to stay home. Hospital officials and medical care providers have made it clear we need better access to more testing and care. Our local health care providers and first responders are on the front lines of this fight and we must ensure they have what they need. This bill takes steps to help our nation mitigate this crisis.

“However, this bill is far from perfect. We need to boost the availability and supply of crucial respirators and the ability to improve our nation’s surge capacity of our health care workforce.”

