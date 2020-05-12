Virus sparks changes to summer wildfire training

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters are already facing a slew of unique new challenges as they gear up for wildfire season.

Wildfire training has been moved online which is problematic because the best training is hands-on in this case.

There are also concerns COVID-19 could spread through fire camps during an active wildfire response. The virus will also impact evacuation centers and procedures.

Another concern is the smoke in the air from a wildfire because COVID-19 is a respiratory disease. Many prescribed burns have also been canceled which means there will be more fuel for any potential fires.

