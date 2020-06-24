Virus spike puts Cowlitz County’s Phase 3 hopes on hold

Coronavirus

County had 62 new cases between June 5th and 18th

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state’s Cowlitz County’s application to enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening process has been put on pause after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

State health officials said the county does not meet the criteria based on new cases reported during the previous two weeks.

Criteria used to measure county’s progress is a metric called incidence. The target number for counties to meet is less than 25 cases per 100,000 people in a 14-day period. If that target is met, the county is then approved to move forward into Phase 3 which further lifts current COVID-19 restrictions.

Between June 5 and June 15, the county tallied 62 new cases, significantly above Washington’s maximum allotment for Cowlitz’s population size.

On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee issued a statewide public heath order requiring all people living in the state of Washington to wear face masks in public settings after the state saw a resurgence in cases.

Washington’s face mask requirement goes into effect Friday, June 26.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss