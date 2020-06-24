Virus spike puts Cowlitz County’s Phase 3 hopes on hold

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state’s Cowlitz County’s application to enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening process has been put on pause after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
State health officials said the county does not meet the criteria based on new cases reported during the previous two weeks.
Criteria used to measure county’s progress is a metric called incidence. The target number for counties to meet is less than 25 cases per 100,000 people in a 14-day period. If that target is met, the county is then approved to move forward into Phase 3 which further lifts current COVID-19 restrictions.
Between June 5 and June 15, the county tallied 62 new cases, significantly above Washington’s maximum allotment for Cowlitz’s population size.
On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee issued a statewide public heath order requiring all people living in the state of Washington to wear face masks in public settings after the state saw a resurgence in cases.
Washington’s face mask requirement goes into effect Friday, June 26.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.