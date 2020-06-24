Virus spike puts Cowlitz County’s Phase 3 hopes on hold

County had 62 new cases between June 5th and 18th

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state’s Cowlitz County’s application to enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening process has been put on pause after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

State health officials said the county does not meet the criteria based on new cases reported during the previous two weeks.

Criteria used to measure county’s progress is a metric called incidence. The target number for counties to meet is less than 25 cases per 100,000 people in a 14-day period. If that target is met, the county is then approved to move forward into Phase 3 which further lifts current COVID-19 restrictions.

Between June 5 and June 15, the county tallied 62 new cases, significantly above Washington’s maximum allotment for Cowlitz’s population size.

On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee issued a statewide public heath order requiring all people living in the state of Washington to wear face masks in public settings after the state saw a resurgence in cases.

Washington’s face mask requirement goes into effect Friday, June 26.