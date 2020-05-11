WA college student flagged as ‘alien,’ denied unemployment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The unemployment rate has jumped to more than 14% nationwide—the worst rate since the Great Depression. State unemployment agencies have been struggling to keep up with the increasing number of claims. One Washington college student said he has been waiting for weeks for help sorting out his claim after he was wrongly tagged as an alien in the system.

Washington state has been working hard to add staff as quickly as they can in order to process everyone’s claim. But the student who spoke to KOIN 6 News said even with more staff, the system is still falling short for him.

“It’s a nightmare for everyone,” said Logan, who did not want to be fully identified due to privacy concerns. He said his experience filing for unemployment in Washington has been filled with frustrations.

“Unemployment was not expecting this many people to have to ask them for help,” said Logan. “I may have clicked the wrong button—I have no idea.”

For some reason, Logan said he was wrongly flagged as an alien and received a letter saying because of that, he was not eligible for benefits, even though he was born in the US and has since uploaded the documentation to prove it.

“I have since appealed the decision because that’s wrong—I’m a US citizen,” said Logan.

Employment Security Department spokesperson Nick Demerice said in normal times, someone would be able to get in touch with an agent within a day or two if there was an error on a claim.

“If you apply and make a mistake, it’s really difficult with the volumes we are dealing with right now to go back and get them corrected,” said Demerice. “We are seeing tens of thousands of people who need these contracts and we just don’t have that capacity.”

Demerice said after years of low unemployment, staff levels had been reduced. They only had around 300 people in the claim centers when the coronavirus hit. After borrowing staff from other agencies and contracting out help for the call centers and back-office, they’re up to around 1,000 people who are providing direct customer service.

“We moved up to a thousand people providing that direct customer service in really six weeks, which is a really remarkable feat, and yet, it’s still not enough,” said Demerice.

Logan said he’s been trying to phone one of those agents, but so far has had no luck.

“Persistence is probably a good thing, not that mine has paid off with all the calling,” said Logan.