WA health officials mull COVID-19 vax requirement for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Washington, a group of health advisors met Thursday to consider whether students in grades K-12 should be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washington advisory committee has nine criteria to consider whether to make a COVID shot a requirement for school kids.

The criteria range from: will it help reduce risk of transmission, is it safe and does it have an “acceptable level of side effects?”

The committee is listening to testimony and reviewing data before it will vote yes or no as a recommendation to the state board of health whether to require the shot to attend school next fall.

One of the issues discussed today is whether it’s a vaccine that could be added to the required list but then removed if not needed at some point.

If the committee votes to recommend the shot, and if the board of health makes a final decision to approve a covid shot requirement, there would still be several exemptions allowed for students.

The Oregon Health Authority said the state is not currently considering making a COVID vaccine a school requirement for students even though it is for teachers and other staff.

States around the country are also looking at similar vaccine requirements for students in grades K-12. The governors of California and Louisiana have already said yes.