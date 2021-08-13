WA superintendent asks Inslee to mandate shot for school staff

Superintendent Reykdal wants teachers and staff K-12 to be included in the vaccine mandate affecting state and healthcare workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The superintendent of public schools in Washington has asked the governor to require teachers and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a letter sent to Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal called for the same vaccine requirement Inslee issued for most state workers and private sector healthcare workers.

On Monday, Inslee announced state executive branch employees and on-site contractors and volunteers, as well as public and private healthcare and long-term care workers, must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. He said a person’s final shot in a vaccine series would have to be obtained no later than Oct. 4 in order to meet the deadline.

Exemptions from the mandate are allowed for those with certain disabilities or sincerely held religious beliefs.

Reykdal on Friday called for teachers and other school staff K-12 to fall under the same requirements. He said the driving factor behind his request is keeping kids in the classroom this year and avoiding shutdowns as COVID cases surge due to the delta variant.

The state teachers’ union in Washington said it supports the vaccine requirement if public health experts recommend it.