Want to ditch the mask this weekend? OHA shares some reminders

An original COVID-19 vaccine card is the best proof of vaccination, OHA says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,665, the Oregon Health Authority said Friday.

OHA reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID. Oregon has now logged 200,632 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were 260 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals on Friday and 59 patients in ICU beds.

OHA said 30,898 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered a total of 2,171,355 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,584,788 first and second doses of Moderna and 140,073 single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As of Friday, 1,811,098 people have completed a vaccine series and there were 2,218,243 people who have had at least one dose.

Health officials want fully vaccinated people to remember a few things when taking their masks off in places where doing so is allowed over Memorial Day weekend:

Your original COVID-19 vaccination card (photo or photocopy okay) is the best proof of vaccination.

If you do not have that card, replacement cards may not be available but there are other forms of acceptable alternative COVID-19 vaccination proof. Proof of vaccination must have your name, date of birth, and date and type of COVID-19 vaccine.

You may be able to print a record of your vaccinations from your personal electronic healthcare record on your provider’s website such as My Chart (you may need to black out other information on the record that you do not want to share);

Request a copy of your immunization record from Oregon’s ALERT IIS registry (call 211 for help; be prepared to wait at last five days before receiving record); or

Ask your health care provider to print out your immunization record and mail it to you or ask to pick it up if that is quicker.

The Portland Trail Blazers are encouraging Oregonians to get vaccinated and are offering incentives to do so. Fans who get their first dose of the vaccine at one of the vaccination clinics hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU will have the opportunity to receive Trail Blazers shirts, posters and tickets to a 2021-22 preseason game. Blaze the Trail Cat will also be visiting some of the clinics. The clinics start Saturday, May 29 and run through Saturday, June 19. Click here for dates, times and locations.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (53), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (40), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (9), Josephine (6), Klamath (14), Lane (21), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (45), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (40) and Yamhill (7).