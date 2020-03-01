Wash. County stores hit by virus-concerned shoppers

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Shoppers descended upon stores in the metro area Saturday to buy supplies related to coronavirus concerns.

Purell Aloe Hand Sanitizer is temporarily unavailable at the Raleigh Hills Fred Meyer. February 29, 2020 (Courtesy Lane Jensen)

Some were stocking up on staples in case they had to stay home, while others were busy buying cleaning and sanitizing products. At different times throughout the day, stores such as Winco and Target were packed with people. A Washington County Winco was specifically running low on sanitizing wipes.

“I’ll admit, we only came for a few things, but somehow you pick up on a contagion of the crowd,” said Jim Kobylecky who was shopping at Winco when he stopped to talk.

He said he ran into a woman in the store who had taken the coronavirus preparations to heart.

“She was putting whole boxes of canned goods in her cart,” said Kobylecky. “So I just smiled and asked her if she was trying to stock up and her answer was, ‘I don’t plan to come back for a long time.'”

Continuing coverage on coronavirus here

Other shoppers shared photos of empty shelves where cold medicine, canned food, and bleach wipes are typically stocked. Even the supply of beef jerky had taken a hit at Winco.

Costco shoppers also noticed the difference. One man said the checkout lines took longer than usual, and even the express lane was running slow.

“Today is more crowded,” said Aloha resident Liam Nguyen. “They are running out of toilet paper.”

These shoppers may be heeding the warning that was issued by state health officials and Governor Kate Brown during a Friday evening press conference when the first case of the coronavirus in Oregon was announced.

“Now is the time, ahead of any potential emergency, that you have food, medicines, pet supplies, for a couple [of] weeks,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines at the press conference.

Tylenol, Advil and other basic medicines were nearly sold out at a Beaverton Target. February 29, 2020 (Courtesy Lane Jensen)

Certain types of cleaners and sanitizers sold out at a Washington County Fred Meyer. February 29, 2020 (KOIN)

A shelf of toilet paper has been cleared at a Fred Meyer in Washington County. February 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Purell Aloe Hand Sanitizer is temporarily unavailable at the Raleigh Hills Fred Meyer. February 29, 2020 (Courtesy Lane Jensen)

A Washington County Fred Meyer’s supply of hand soap is running low. February 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Empty shelves at the Raleigh Hills Fred Meyer. February 29, 2020 (Courtesy Lane Jensen)

Shelves of mini-tissue packs and other hand-held items sold out at a Beaverton Target. February 29, 2020 (Courtesy Lane Jensen)

Shelves of non-perishable foods were picked over at a Beaverton Winco. February 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Shelves of cleaning supplies were emptied at a Winco grocery store in Beaverton. February 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Lysol wipes sold out at a Winco in Beaverton. February 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Shelves of cleaning supplies were emptied at a Winco grocery store in Beaverton. February 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Half-empty shelf of toilet paper at a Washington County Fred Meyer. February 29, 2020 (KOIN)

A Target in Beaverton has been nearly depleted of handsoap. February 29, 2020 (Courtesy Lane Jensen)

Tillamook beef jerky was in short supply in Washington County, but shoppers still had other options available. February 29, 2020 (Courtesy Thomas Stanely)

Shoppers stocked up on non-perishable foods in Washington County on Saturday. February 29, 2020 (Courtesy Thomas Stanely)

Shoppers stood in long lines in Washington County on Saturday. Cleaning supplies and non-perishable foods were common purchases. February 29, 2020 (Courtesy Thomas Stanley)

Kobylecky said that despite the concerns, people were polite in the crowded stores on Saturday.

Washing your hands and sanitizing is one of the best things you can do in this situation to avoid catching the virus. If you are buying hand sanitizer, state health officials said to make sure it has at least 60% alcohol.