Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee to give update on COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is slated to give an address with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday. The address starts at 11:30 a.m.

Inslee will be joined by a number of health offiicals:

Kathy Lofy, state health officer for Department of Health

Dr. John Dunn, COIVD Vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup

Dr. Ed Marcuse, COVID Vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup

Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary, Department of Health

The announcement comes one day after U.S. officials announced that the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning in a bid to finally put an end to the outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program, said trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states. 425 more sites will receive shipments Tuesday and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.