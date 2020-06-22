Wash. State Parks add free days to make up for COVID-19 closures

Reed Island State Park along the Columbia River east of Vancouver (parks.state.wa.us)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced it has added two additional free days to the 2020 season.

The agency said the move replaces the two free days that had been lost to COVID-19 related closures in April.

The first makeup free day is Sunday, Sept. 13, celebrating Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend, a national movement to get every girl scout into a state park. The second makeup day is Saturday, Oct. 10, recognizing World Mental Health Day, which supports State Parks’ participation in the nation-wide ParkRx movement to help people access nature’s health benefits.

These new dates make up for the Spring free day that had been scheduled for April 11, and Earth Day, scheduled on April 22.

On free days, Washington State Parks visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle. Normally, a yearly pass costs $30 and one-day permits costs $10.

The remaining 2020 State Parks free days are as follows: