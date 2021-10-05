WA woman in her 30s dies from clot after receiving J&J shot

This is the fourth confirmed death related to the J&J vaccine in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A King County woman born in Portland has died from a blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

KOIN 6 News learned Jessica Berg Wilson of Seattle was a Jesuit High School graduate and Oregon State University alumnus. She was a married mother of two young daughters when she passed away on Sept. 7 at the age of 37.

Wilson did not want to get a COVID vaccine, according to her family friends and obituary. But she decided to get vaccinated in order to volunteer in her daughter’s classroom and received the single dose J&J vaccine in August. She died less than two weeks later. She had no underlying health conditions, according to her family.

Umair Shah, the state’s top health official, said this is Washington’s first such death.

Health officials said that blood clots are, in fact, a very rare complication caused by the J&J vaccine.

Wilson’s death is the fourth confirmed death related to the J&J vaccine in the U.S. An Oregon woman in her 50s died after getting the same vaccine before the government paused its use in April while the CDC and the FDA investigated the issue of blood clots in the brain identified among six women around the U.S. who had received the vaccine.

Use of the vaccine resumed a couple of weeks later after the FDA concluded the benefits outweighed the risks.

The vaccine’s manufacturer submitted an application Tuesday for booster authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.