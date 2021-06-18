WashCo gets creative, strategic for COVID vaccinations

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County has one of the highest COVID vaccination rates in Oregon. But health officials are still pulling out all the stops to get even more people vaccinated.

Adults in Washington County who get a shot by June 27 will be eligible to win one of ten $10,000 prizes or one of five $20,000 college scholarships for those between the ages of 12 to 17. The county is using federal COVID dollars for the prizes, which are in addition to the state’s Take Your Shot lottery for $1 million.

Washington County is also coming up with new places to give out shots now that the mass clinics are wrapping up.

There is a vaccine clinic run by the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center at a parking lot on the Tektronix campus, which was strategically determined.

Health officials looked at ZIP codes connected to those vaccinated in the county and found this was a good spot to help those who live nearby. Even though it’s an industrial area by the Cedar Hills shopping center it is bordered by residential areas where there is still a push to get people vaccinated.

They have all 3 brands of vaccine — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — and no appointment is necessary. FEMA is also helping with the effort.

The clinic will continue through the weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., plus several days next week. Walk-ups and drive-ups are welcome.