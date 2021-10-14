WashCo: Senior living owners refuse to provide free COVID tests

Rock Creek Retirement has reported 26 cases and one resident death from the virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Owners of the Rock Creek Retirement community refuse to provide free COVID-19 tests to residents, despite its current outbreak, said the Washington County Health Department.

“The only way we know there’s positive cases is if we test and we’re able to confirm,” said Jillian Powell, the health department’s senior program coordinator for the congregate living COVID strike team.

The senior living community, owned by Holiday Senior Living, has 26 reported cases and one resident death from the virus. The health department started tracking the outbreak in mid-September.

Health officials believe there may be undetected cases because of the lack of testing.

“A lot of individuals are vaccinated at this community, and they may not know that they’re positive and they may be continuing their regular daily lives and potentially exposing others,” Powell said.

Mechelle Komraus, a caretaker for a man who lives at Rock Creek Retirement, has talked to the regional manager about her concerns and thinks that this is a company-wide issue.

“I became aware that there’s multiple other facilities that are owned and operated by Holiday Senior Living that are having unusually high amount of COVID case and COVID deaths.” said Komraus.

The health department said that Holiday Retirement turned down its efforts to help, including closing communal dining, free COVID tests, informing residents and family, monitoring for symptoms and working with their infection prevention team.

KOIN 6 News has contacted multiple managers about the outbreak via email and in person. They said they are handling it and could not comment.

According to the Oregon Health Authority’s report from Wednesday, Astor House Senior Living, another facility owned by Holiday Retirement in Newberg, has 15 reported cases and seven deaths.

Health department officials encourage families to know the difference between putting a loved one in assisted living versus independent living locations like Rock Creek Retirement, which do not have to be licensed and do not have to cooperate with the health department.