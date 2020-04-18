Washington bus driver dies after contracting coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Metro bus driver who worked in a highly-populated area that includes Seattle has died after contracting the coronavirus.
Metro in a statement to The Seattle Times confirmed the death Thursday of 59-year-old Samina Hameed. She had been a Metro employee since 2017. Her husband is also a Metro operator, and the two have three children.
Hameed is the first Metro bus driver to die during the pandemic. Transit is deemed an essential service, but drivers typically come in contact with the public and have an increased chance of contracting the virus.
