Washington bus driver dies after contracting coronavirus

SEATTLE, WA – APRIL 06: The Seattle skyline is seen at sunset on April 6, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Windows of the Hyatt Regency Hotel are lit up in the shape of a heart. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee extended the Stay at Home order until May 4th to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Metro bus driver who worked in a highly-populated area that includes Seattle has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Metro in a statement to The Seattle Times confirmed the death Thursday of 59-year-old Samina Hameed. She had been a Metro employee since 2017. Her husband is also a Metro operator, and the two have three children.

Hameed is the first Metro bus driver to die during the pandemic. Transit is deemed an essential service, but drivers typically come in contact with the public and have an increased chance of contracting the virus.