Care center patient awaits virus test results

Coronavirus

Susan Hailey is a patient at Life Care Center of Kirkland

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 73-year-old woman is anxiously awaiting her tests results for COVID-19.

Susan Hailey is a patient at Life Care Center of Kirkland recovering from knee surgery. When she starting coughing, she was taken to Evergreen Hospital to be tested for coronavirus. But instead of letting her stay at Evergreen, she was transported back to the nursing home.

“All these people, you just don’t know who’s going to die next,” she said.

Hailey’s daughters are concerned for her well-being after being sent back to the care center.

“I cried the other night,” said one daughter, Carmen Gray. “My sister and I promised her once we got her out of here we would not be bringing her back here. I let her down, she didn’t meet the criteria because she did not have distress in her breathing.”

Since then, the protocol has changed. We’re told patients are not brought back to the nursing home. Nearly all the deaths in Washington state have been connected to the same care center in Kirkland.

