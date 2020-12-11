Washington County: 3 phases for COVID vaccine distribution

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon awaits the arrival of its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, local leaders are ironing out their distribution plans.

It’s ultimately up to the governor of each state to decide which group of people get the first doses of the vaccine once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the green light. If approved, Oregon hospitals could receive 35,000 doses as early as this weekend.

Governor Kate Brown announced late Thursday afternoon she will hold a press conference on Friday during which she’s expected to discuss the state’s distribution plans. But healthcare workers who treat or assist with COVID patients will certainly be at the front of the line.

During a virtual meeting this week, Carrie Beck with Washington County Public Health explained the county’s distribution process will include three phases.

The first phase — Phase 1A and 1B — includes paid and unpaid healthcare workers who have direct or indirect exposure to patients. About 350,000 people fall into this group in Oregon.

Phase 1A also includes people living in long-term care facilities. They will receive the vaccine through CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in Oregon, which have a partnership with the federal government.

“We do know that 100% of our skilled-nursing facilities in Oregon enrolled in this program with pharmacies,” Beck said.

Beck said people included in Phase 1B will likely receive their vaccine at a hospital.

“Phase 1B will be other essential workers,” she said. “Those include teachers, food and agriculture workers, police, etcetera, and those who are at severe risk of the disease and those who are 65 and older.”

Washington County will enter the second and third phases once a large number of doses become available, though no one can say for certain when that may be. Phase 2 will continue working to get everyone from Phase 1 vaccinated while the third phase will focus on critical populations at greater risk. Phase 3 also includes the chronically underserved: the BIPOC community, incarcerated, houseless and uninsured.

The Oregon Health Authority estimates the general public will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by late spring.

Washington County leaders said their main priority is to listen to the community and to help people understand the vaccine and how they will access it. Other challenges — such as getting people to return for their second dose of the vaccine — will require further attention.