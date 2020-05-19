Washington County aims to build contact tracer workforce

Postings say contact tracers can make between $22 to $25 per hour

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Public Health Institute and the Public Health Institute are working with Washington County Public Health to fill contact tracer positions as quickly as possible.

For those looking for job right now, you could help your community on its road to reopening. The OPHI is helping our local counties find contact tracers, which state officials say are key to getting populated communities back in business.

Starting this week, Washington County will receive help from the PHI to quickly come up with a contract tracing workforce. Washington County is hoping to hire various positions immediately, with priority given to those who live in the county and are bi-lingual or multilingual.

Officials are also looking for those who have experience as community health workers or those who worked in areas hit hard by COVID-19.

Job postings are already up on the public health institute’s website. The postings say contact tracers can make between $22 to $25 per hour. Find those listings here.