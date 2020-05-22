Washington County applies for Phase 1 of reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County has applied to reopen, with a goal of entering into Phase I by Monday, June 1.

In its application, Washington County said it had met the governor’s seven criteria required for approval: the declining prevalence of COVID-19, sufficient health care capacity, adequate testing levels, a contact tracing system, the establishment of isolation or quarantine facilities, the finalization of statewide sector guidelines, and a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment.

Washington County health officials have previously cited contact tracing as a crucial element to reopening the county. The county’s application to reopen includes a plan to have “42 new surge staff hired and trained by June 1.” The county also plans to continue hiring additional staff as needed to “meet the state’s requirement of having 15 contact tracers per 100,000 people.”

Washington County has applied to the state for reopening, with a goal of entering Phase I on Monday, June 1. Phase I includes limited reopening of restaurants and bars, personal services, gyms and malls. For details about our application, visit: https://t.co/UChOiCSYCd — Washington County (@WashcoOregon) May 22, 2020

Reopening Washington County Dashboard

If approved for Phase I of the governor’s plan to reopen, Washington County will be able to allow gatherings of up to 25 people with physical distancing. Bars, restaurants, gyms, malls, and other personal services will also be allowed to open.

Washington County has been one of three Oregon counties who did not submit an application last week. On Tuesday, the county announced it planned to submit an application to the state for reopening by Friday.