Washington County approved to enter Phase 1 on June 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown has approved Washington County to enter Phase 1 on Monday, June 1.
Most businesses, including gyms, barber shops and hair salons will be able to open with restrictions.
Restaurants can resume dine-in service until 10 pm and at limited capacity.
In its application, Washington County said it had met the governor’s seven criteria required for approval: the declining prevalence of COVID-19, sufficient health care capacity, adequate testing levels, a contact tracing system, the establishment of isolation or quarantine facilities, the finalization of statewide sector guidelines, and a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment.
Multnomah County is hoping to enter Phase 1 on June 12.
