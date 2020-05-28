Washington County approved to enter Phase 1 on June 1

In this May 14, 2020, photo, owner Paul Furrer cuts the hair of Jeff Jones at Rich’s Barber Shop in Waukesha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown has approved Washington County to enter Phase 1 on Monday, June 1.

Most businesses, including gyms, barber shops and hair salons will be able to open with restrictions.

Restaurants can resume dine-in service until 10 pm and at limited capacity.

In its application, Washington County said it had met the governor’s seven criteria required for approval: the declining prevalence of COVID-19, sufficient health care capacity, adequate testing levels, a contact tracing system, the establishment of isolation or quarantine facilities, the finalization of statewide sector guidelines, and a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment.

Multnomah County is hoping to enter Phase 1 on June 12.