Washington County health officer talks COVID response, adaptations

Coronavirus

Currently, most counties remain in the "extreme risk" level

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week, Oregon’s new risk system went into effect — using four different levels to set restrictions on daily activity in each county.

Currently, most counties remain in the “extreme risk” level. Each day, we’ve been checking in with different counties in the metro area on how they’re adapting to the changes.

Washington County Health Officer Doctor Christiana Baumann joined AM Extra on Friday to discuss how Washington County is faring. For further tips on how to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in your own household, visit the Washington County website.

Continuing Coronavirus Coverage

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss