Washington County health officer talks COVID response, adaptations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week, Oregon’s new risk system went into effect — using four different levels to set restrictions on daily activity in each county.
Currently, most counties remain in the “extreme risk” level. Each day, we’ve been checking in with different counties in the metro area on how they’re adapting to the changes.
Washington County Health Officer Doctor Christiana Baumann joined AM Extra on Friday to discuss how Washington County is faring. For further tips on how to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in your own household, visit the Washington County website.
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage
