Washington County men, 20 and 34, die from COVID issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the day Gov. Kate Brown demobilized the Oregon National Guard from helping local hospitals, a total of 1387 new confirmed/presumptive cases of Oregon were recorded in 32 Oregon counties in the 3-day period ending December 12, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday.

That report also showed another 39 people died COVID-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 5420. The two youngest people to die were men who lived in Washington County: A 20-year-old who died November 26 and a 34-year-old who died December 9, just 6 days after showing symptoms.

The oldest death recorded in the report was a 97-year-old Jackson County woman who died October 24.

The total case count now stands at 401,564 with the addition of these new cases:

Baker (10), Benton (20), Clackamas (138), Clatsop (14), Columbia (39), Coos (46), Crook (5), Deschutes (101), Douglas (46), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (71), Jefferson (15), Josephine (55), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (108), Lincoln (20), Linn (81), Malheur (2), Marion (89), Morrow (2), Multnomah (218), Polk (15), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wasco (7), Washington (190), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (44).

There are 408 patients currently hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19. Adult non-ICU beds continue to be mostly full — just 7% availability — while there is 11% availabilty for adult ICU beds, officials said.

The running average of vaccination doses per day administered in Oregon is 22,724 as of Monday.