Washington County plans to submit Phase 1 reopening application

The county plans to submit an application on Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County is planning on submitting an application to enter into Phase 1 of Governor Brown’s plan for reopening.

Washington County is one of three Oregon counties who did not submit an application last week. On Tuesday, the county announced it plans to submit an application to the state for reopening by Friday, with a goal of entering Phase 1 on June 1.

Reopening Washington County Dashboard

However, the county also stated this is still a plan to submit an application, and that applying largely depends on the county’s ability to to hire and train enough contact tracing staff.

Clackamas County to submit Phase 1 reopening application

Clackamas County, another county that did not submit an application last week, announced they planned to submit an application by Tuesday night. This came after the Clackamas County commissioners voted unanimously to submit the application “as expeditiously as possible.”