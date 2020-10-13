Inslee, state officials to hold COVID press conference

Some restrictions were eased in Washington last week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state health and finance officials will join Gov. Jay Inslee in a press conference Tuesday afternoon about the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The press conference from Olympia is expected to begin at 3 p.m. You can watch the press conference livestreamed on KOIN.com.

As of Saturday, the state of Washington had recorded 93,035 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. To date, 2190 people have died in Washington from the coronavirus.

Last week, Inslee made 2 announcements regarding the pandemic response. He announced the extension of a moratorium on evictions through Dec. 31 at the same time he announced new grants for business owners.

One week ago, Inslee didn’t move any counties forward or backward in his four-phase COVID-19 reopening plan, but he did say more activities would be allowed throughout the state.

Joining Inslee at the press conference Tuesday will be State Health Officer Kathy Lofy plus Dan McConnon and David Schumacher, both from the Office of Financial Management.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.