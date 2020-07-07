Inslee to answer questions as COVID spikes in Washington

Governor, state health officer will meet the press at 2:30 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After recording more than 1000 cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference with the state’s health officer.

Inslee and Dr. Kathy Lofy will make statements and answer questions beginning at 2:30 p.m. KOIN.com will live stream the press conference.

In a late Monday afternoon tweet, Inslee said the Washington Department of Health reported the dubious milestone. The overall total in Washington state is nearly 37,000 cases with 1370 deaths.

Additionally, the positive rate from testing is now 5.9% in Washington.

Tuesday is also the day Washington businesses won’t be allowed to serve customers who don’t wear face coverings. It’s part of Inslee’s “Mask Up, Open Up” campaign aimed at driving down infection rates and COVID-19 case numbers across the state.