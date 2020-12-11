Washington health officials roll out vaccine PSA campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In anticipation of making more vaccines available to residents, Washington health officials are rolling out a new campaign aimed at educating the public about how COVID-19 vaccines work.

The ads answer questions about the testing and approval process for the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected to be approved via emergency use authorization by the FDA’s chief, and how scientists were able to make one so fast.

Health officials in Washington said the federal government has estimated 62,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be shipped to the Evergreen State next week, with a total of 222,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December.

State health officials also believe Washington will receive about 183,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of December as well, should the FDA authorize emergency use as well, with regular shipments starting in January.