1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Washington Governor Inslee to update public on COVID-19 response

Coronavirus

Wednesday press conference comes days after protesters called for reopening

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is set to address the public on Wednesday afternoon, when he will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Inslee is set to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This comes just days after dozens of people in Vancouver gathered on Saturday to protest the lockdown orders put in place by the governor in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters gathered around Mill Plain at 164th Avenue to demonstrate. They brought signs and flags. Their message: fully reopen the state of Washington.

Inslee talks Washington’s ‘Safe Start’ plan
Vancouver protesters call for Inslee to open Washington

“We don’t care about what Inslee has to say. We are here because we are driven by our Creator to support our families, support our businesses, and meet new people. It’s really awesome,” said Daniel Rupp, who participated in the rally.

People gathered in Vancouver to protest Gov. Inslee’s stay-home order on Saturday. May 23, 2020 (KOIN)

Protesters were asked to follow President Donald Trump’s safety guidelines for the event. Few wore people masks and most did not appear to follow social distancing guidelines.

KOIN 6 News will be listening into Wednesday’s conference and will update this story when more information is available.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss