Washington opens up 4 new mass vaccination sites this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials are opening up four new mass vaccination sites in Washington this week with help from the state’s National Guard and local and private sector partners.

The sites are in Ridgefield, Kennewick, Wenatchee and Spokane and are available by appointment only for those who are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine under the state’s Phase 1A or 1B-1.

The initial goal for the state is to have enough vaccine to give about 500 vaccinations at each site every day, and then to ramp up from there.

State residents are asked to first confirm their eligibility with Phase Finder, and once confirmed, to make an appointment. Each vaccination site is using a different registration system, but details are also available on the Washington Department of Health’s vaccination page. The Ridgefield, Wenatchee and Kennewick locations will administer the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines, while the Spokane location will administer the Moderna vaccine.

Ridgefield

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds

Open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment or call 1-800-525-0127, then press #

Spokane

Location: Spokane Arena

Open seven days a week; Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment

Wenatchee

Location: Town Toyota Center

Open Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment or call 1-800-525-0127, then press #

Kennewick